TIOGA CENTER, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The number 1 team in the state for Class D football, the Tioga Tigers, are getting set to face the number 2 team in the state in Randolph in the Class D state semifinal game.

The state semifinal round, not one that is new to Tioga, who are appearing in their fifth straight.

The Tigers come in looking as dominant as ever, after a big 42-6 win last week in the regional round against Dolgeville.

After that win last week, Head Coach Nick Aiello spoke on what it would take to win the semifinal as well.

“Just stick to the gameplan,” Aiello said. “We went 1-0 this week, that’s our plan. That’s our plan next week, to put the work in. The kids understand what it takes, if they want to win next week, they’re gonna have to have a good week of practice.”

Kickoff for this one is set for Friday at 3 p.m., the game will be played at Union-Endicott’s Ty Cobb Stadium.