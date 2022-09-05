WAVERLY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Tioga Tigers began the 2022 season with a dominant Week 0 win over Marlboro, winning by a score of 48-20.

On the first drive for Tioga, Quarterback Caden Bellis connected with Valentino Rossi on a deep ball to put the Tigers inside the ten, Rossi makes an incredible diving catch to set up the Tigers with first and goal.

A few plays later, Ousmane Duncanson gets his number called and he delivers, muscling his way in from the one yard line on the rushing touchdown, Tigers lead early.

They would keep it going in the second, Brennan Sindoni, will not be denied on this touchdown run from the 8 yard line, breaks the plane for the score.

The Tigers would roll from there and win in dominant fashion.