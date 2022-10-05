ENDWELL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Afton/Harpursville Field Hockey team beat Maine-Endwell in a tight defensive battle 1-0.

Second half, 1-0 Crimson Knights, trying to extend the lead, Paige Jennings can’t quite get it past ME goalkeeper Paige Olenski.

That would be a theme, lots of pressure from Afton/Harpursville, shot blocked here but there’s still danger, Olenski a great kick save Knights keep on going but the play is blown dead.

How about one more crazy sequence, out in front, Lilly Bagg trying to score, Olenski doing everything she can to keep it out, play once again blown dead.

Not much offense in this one, the Crimson Knights win in a shutout.

Watch the highlights above!