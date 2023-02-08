CONKLIN, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Susquehanna Valley Girls Basketball team won in a close contest against Norwich 53-49.
It was a close contest throughout the game, but the Sabers were able to come away with the victory.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
Posted:
Updated:
by: Brian Rudman
Posted:
Updated:
CONKLIN, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Susquehanna Valley Girls Basketball team won in a close contest against Norwich 53-49.
It was a close contest throughout the game, but the Sabers were able to come away with the victory.
Watch the highlights above!
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>