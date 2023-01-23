OWEGO, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The STAC wrestling championship tournament took place over the weekend with champions being crowned.

Here are the results from the weekend.

Team:

1 – Horseheads (194.0)

2 – Windsor (167.0)

3 – Chenango Valley (132.0)

4 – Norwich (119.5)

5 – Elmira (109.5)

6 – Maine-Endwell (102.0)

7 – Vestal (90.0)

8 – Chenango Forks (84.0)

9 – Oneonta (74.0)

10 – Union-Endicott (68.5)

11 – Ithaca (66.5)

12 – Corning (63.0)

13 – Owego (50.0)

14 – Susquehanna Valley (41.0)

15 – Binghamton (21.0)

16 – Johnson City (19.0)

Boys Champions:

Maverick Beckwith (Norwich)

Ryan Ferrara (Chenango Forks)

Connor Mika (Chenango Valley)

Trevor Cortright (Chenango Valley)

Tyler Ferrara (Chenango Forks)

Ryan Massengale (Horseheads)

Daniel Parker (Ithaca)

Donovan Smith (Elmira)

Mason McCombs (Windsor)

Dominick Weaver (Windsor)

Mateo Goodhue (Oneonta)

Garret Bidwell (Windsor)

Qymani Viera-Powell (Union-Endicott)

Girls Champions:

Jay Karns (Oneonta)

Sabrina Strauss (Union-Endicott)

Alaina Gumble (Chenango Forks)

RaeAnn Craft (Owego)

Kathryn White (Chenango Forks)

Narayani Wiehe (Horseheads)

Hailey Berry (Horseheads)

Emily Sullivan (Chenango Forks)

Maia Woertendyke (Oneonta)

Mayanna Sindlinger (Horseheads)

Jade Cook (Corning)

Keira DeVantier (Vestal)

Alexis Durdon (Windsor)