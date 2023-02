ENDWELL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Maine-Endwell Boys Basketball team took care of business over Delhi 77-44.

It was a matchup of the #1 team in the state for Class C and the reigning Class A section champs.

The Bulldogs kept it close early on, but the Spartans got rolling towards the end of the first quarter.

Watch the highlights above!