ELMIRA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Elmira Boys Soccer team edged out Seton Catholic on Monday in a 2-1 game.

The Express going after a win at home against Seton Catholic.

Midway through the 1st half, Elmira strikes, Maciej Ziembicki boots it in mid-air and into the net to give the Express a 1-0 lead.

The Saints looking for the equalizer, Ben Moyer shoots and Sam Brenen-Buseck makes the big save to keep Elmira in front.

Still 1st Half, the Express trying to add to their lead, Ashtyn Traugott-Knoll with the nice move and the shot but Clark Goodman makes the save, Elmira would get the win, they edge Seton, 2-1.

