BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Seton Catholic Girls Soccer team defeated Chenango Forks 1-0 on Thursday afternoon.

First half, chance developing for Seton, Alexandra Back takes a shot but it just goes over the cross bar for a goal kick.

Later in the half, Sarah Lewis with the ball on her foot, lets it fly from distance and it finds the back of the net.

Lewis opens the scoring making it 1-0 Saints.

Take it now to the second half, Forks on the attack.

Sarah Nickerson, gonna play one out wide for Morgan Belmore to run onto.

Belmore with the one timed shot but the save is made.

Later on, Erin Derr on the set piece, goes for goal but Mykayla Bloodgood makes the stop.

The score would hold for Seton Catholic as the Saints won it 1-0.