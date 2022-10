BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Here are the scores from around Section IV Volleyball on October 11.

Corning – 3 vs Union-Endicott – 0

Elmira – 0 vs Vestal – 3

Horseheads – 3 vs Binghamton – 0

Ithaca – 3 vs Johnson City – 0

Windsor – 3 vs Chenango Forks – 3

Susquehanna Valley – 3 vs Norwich – 1