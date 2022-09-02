BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Here is the Section IV Scoreboard and Schedule for September 2, 2022 and for the remainder of Week 0 in football.
Girls Soccer:
Maine-Endwell – 2 vs Horseheads – 0
Owego – 2 vs Susquehanna Valley – 1
Hamilton – 3 vs Norwich – 0
Boys Soccer:
Corning – 9 vs Binghamton – 0
Elmira – 10 vs Johnson City – 1
Horseheads – 4 vs Maine-Endwell – 2
Ithaca – 3 vs Union-Endicott – 1
Oneonta – 5 vs Chenango Forks – 4
Chenango Valley – 4 vs Windsor – 3
Owego – 12 vs Susquehanna Valley – 1
Football:
Norwich – 69 vs Sherburne-Earlville – 0
Week 0 Saturday Schedule:
Warwick Valley @ Binghamton – 1:30
O’Neill @ Chenango Forks – 1:30
Marlboro vs Tioga – 3:00
Chester @ Waverly – 6:00