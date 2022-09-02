BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Here is the Section IV Scoreboard and Schedule for September 2, 2022 and for the remainder of Week 0 in football.

Girls Soccer:

Maine-Endwell – 2 vs Horseheads – 0

Owego – 2 vs Susquehanna Valley – 1

Hamilton – 3 vs Norwich – 0

Boys Soccer:

Corning – 9 vs Binghamton – 0

Elmira – 10 vs Johnson City – 1

Horseheads – 4 vs Maine-Endwell – 2

Ithaca – 3 vs Union-Endicott – 1

Oneonta – 5 vs Chenango Forks – 4

Chenango Valley – 4 vs Windsor – 3

Owego – 12 vs Susquehanna Valley – 1

Football:

Norwich – 69 vs Sherburne-Earlville – 0

Week 0 Saturday Schedule:

Warwick Valley @ Binghamton – 1:30

O’Neill @ Chenango Forks – 1:30

Marlboro vs Tioga – 3:00

Chester @ Waverly – 6:00