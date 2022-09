BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Athletics action in High School sports are back, the following are scores from some Section IV games on September 1, 2022.

Golf:

Oneonta – 245 vs Susquehanna Valley – 270

Union-Endicott – 196 vs Binghamton – 221

Tennis:

Union-Endicott – 7 vs Horseheads – 0

Field Hockey:

Sidney – 2 vs Maine-Endwell – 1

Girls Soccer:

Unadilla Valley – 5 vs Delhi – 2

Baldwinsville – 2 vs Vestal – 0

Volleyball:

Chenango Forks – 3 vs Johnson City – 0