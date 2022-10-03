BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A busy day in Section IV sports, some local scores are listed below.

Section IV Class A Golf Championship:

Union-Endicott (409)

Vestal (412)

Corning (417)

Maine-Endwell (420)

Elmira (455)

Ithaca (463)

Horseheads (469)

Binghamton (473)

Section IV Class B Golf Championship:

Seton Catholic (466)

Norwich (479)

Windsor (532)

Owego (537)

Volleyball:

Vestal – 3 vs Windsor – 1

Chenango Valley – 3 vs Cortland – 2

Girls Soccer:

Seton Catholic – 0 vs Elmira – 8

Boys Soccer:

Windsor – 0 vs Oneonta – 5

Union-Endicott – 0 vs Maine-Endwell – 3

Seton Catholic – 3 vs Binghamton – 1

Johnson City – 0 vs Susquehanna Valley – 8

Marcellus – 5 vs Chenango Forks – 2