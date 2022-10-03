BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A busy day in Section IV sports, some local scores are listed below.
Section IV Class A Golf Championship:
Union-Endicott (409)
Vestal (412)
Corning (417)
Maine-Endwell (420)
Elmira (455)
Ithaca (463)
Horseheads (469)
Binghamton (473)
Section IV Class B Golf Championship:
Seton Catholic (466)
Norwich (479)
Windsor (532)
Owego (537)
Volleyball:
Vestal – 3 vs Windsor – 1
Chenango Valley – 3 vs Cortland – 2
Girls Soccer:
Seton Catholic – 0 vs Elmira – 8
Boys Soccer:
Windsor – 0 vs Oneonta – 5
Union-Endicott – 0 vs Maine-Endwell – 3
Seton Catholic – 3 vs Binghamton – 1
Johnson City – 0 vs Susquehanna Valley – 8
Marcellus – 5 vs Chenango Forks – 2