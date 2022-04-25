CHENANGO VALLEY, N.Y. (WIVT) – The time is now for high school student-athletes to hit the gridiron for girl’s flag football.

This past Saturday, Section IV hosted it’s first ever scrimmages and training camp for their newest high school sport, girl’s flag football. With the support of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association, the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets and Giants, and Nike, the sports will be played throughout the spring in six sections including Section IV.

Chenango Valley High School hosted this season’s opening event which featured competing team; Chenango Valley, Ithaca, Horseheads, Norwich, Binghamton, Owego, and Union-Endicott. Athletes at the event were able to gain new knowledge and skills of the game from area coaches and Super Bowl champion and former New York Giants lineman Rich Seubert.

In addition to the training, the uniforms the athletes will be wearing have been donated by Nike. The Section IV girl’s flag football season begins on April 30th.

Photos Courtesy of @GiantsCRDept and @NCSDAthletics on twitter.