BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The final 3 section IV finals matchups for Girls Basketball were decided on Wednesday night, with the Class B, Class C and Class D semifinals all taking place.

Below are the results of all 6 games played.

Class B:

#4 Waverly – 47 vs #1 Newark Valley – 53

#3 Chenango Forks – 41 vs #2 Chenango Valley – 35

Class C:

#4 Unatego – 50 vs #1 Union Springs – 53

#7 Delhi – 30 vs #3 Moravia – 39

Class D:

#4 Worcester – 48 vs #1 Cherry Valley-Springfield – 59

#3 Southern Cayuga – 34 vs #2 Oxford – 47