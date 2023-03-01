BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The final 3 section IV finals matchups for Girls Basketball were decided on Wednesday night, with the Class B, Class C and Class D semifinals all taking place.
Below are the results of all 6 games played.
Class B:
#4 Waverly – 47 vs #1 Newark Valley – 53
#3 Chenango Forks – 41 vs #2 Chenango Valley – 35
Class C:
#4 Unatego – 50 vs #1 Union Springs – 53
#7 Delhi – 30 vs #3 Moravia – 39
Class D:
#4 Worcester – 48 vs #1 Cherry Valley-Springfield – 59
#3 Southern Cayuga – 34 vs #2 Oxford – 47