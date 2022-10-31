BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The regular season for Section IV high school football has ended, setting the stage for the section playoffs.

Here are how the brackets stand for each classification.

Class AA:

#3 Binghamton vs #2 Elmira – 11/4 at 7 p.m.

Winner plays #1 Corning in the section championship.

Class A:

#4 Ithaca vs #1 Union-Endicott – 11/4 at 7 p.m.

#3 Horseheads vs #2 Vestal – 11/4 at 7 p.m.

Winners play at the highest remaining seed in the section championship.

Class B:

#4 Johnson City vs #1 Maine-Endwell – 11/5 at 2:30 p.m.

#3 Windsor vs #2 Norwich – 11/5 at 7 p.m.

Winners play at the highest remaining seed in the section championship.

Class C:

#4 Newark Valley vs #1 Chenango Forks – 11/4 at 7 p.m.

#3 Susquehanna Valley vs #2 Waverly – 11/4 at 7 p.m.

Winners play at the highest remaining seed in the section championship.

Class D:

Semi-final games will be played at Johnson City.

#4 Spencer-Van Etten/Candor vs #1 Tioga – 11/5 at 4 p.m.

#3 Walton vs #2 Delhi – 11/5 at 7 p.m.

Winners play at Vestal in the section championship on November 11th at 4 p.m.

Independents:

#4 Whitney Point vs #1 Dryden – 11/4 at 7 p.m.

#3 Lansing vs #2 Schuyler – 11/5 at 7 p.m.

Winners play at the highest remaining seed in the section championship.

8-man:

Semi-final games will be played at Binghamton’s Alumni Stadium.

#2 Unatego/Franklin vs #1 Groton – 11/5 at 12 p.m.

#2 Moravia vs #1 Greene – 11/5 at 3 p.m.

Winners play at Vesta in the section championship on November 12th at 12 p.m.