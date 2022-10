BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Section IV championship games for both Girls and Boys Soccer as well as Field Hockey will take place during the upcoming weekend.

The matchups are as follows.

Girls Soccer:

Class AA – Corning vs Elmira

Class A – Union-Endicott vs Vestal

Class B – Chenango Valley vs Owego

Class C – Watkins Glen vs Trumansburg

Class D – Schenevus vs Morris/Edmeston

Boys Soccer:

Class AA – Elmira vs Corning

Class A – Maine-Endwell vs Vestal

Class B – Oneonta vs Owego

Class C – Trumansburg vs Spencer-Van Etten/Candor

Class D – South Kortright/Andes vs Southern Cayuga

Field Hockey:

Class A – Maine-Endwell vs Greene

Class B – Afton/Harpursville vs Vestal

Class C – Windsor vs Whitney Point