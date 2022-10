BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Sectional playoffs are well underway with some sports crowning champions already.

The winners who will advance to the state tournaments are as follows.

Field Hockey:

Class A – Greene

Class B – Vestal

Class C – Whitney Point

Girls Soccer:

Class AA – Corning

Class A – Vestal

Class B – Chenango Valley

Class C – Watkins Glen

Class D – Schenevus

Boys Soccer:

Class AA – Corning

Class A – Vestal

Class B – Owego

Class C – Spencer-Van Etten/Candor

Class D – Southern Cayuga