BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Here are scores from Section IV Basketball from Thursday, February 9th, 2023.

Boys Basketball:

Union-Endicott – 60 vs Ithaca – 64

Binghamton – 88 vs Oneonta – 41

Scranton – 66 vs Maine-Endwell – 60

Norwich – 46 vs Chenango Forks – 61

Susquehanna Valley – 69 vs Southern Cayuga – 81

Windsor – 48 vs Elmira Notre Dame – 69

Delhi – 77 vs Sidney – 49

Walton – 38 vs Bainbridge-Guilford – 63

Whitney Point – 50 vs Moravia – 66

Girls Basketball:

Sidney – 44 vs Norwich – 63

Moravia – 55 vs Whitney Point – 23