BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Section IV has released the playoff brackets for both Boys and Girls Basketball.

Tournaments are set to run from February 21 through March 5.

Take a look at the brackets below.

Girls Basketball Class AA:

1 – Corning (10-7) receives a bye.

3 – Binghamton (8-10) vs 2 – Elmira (9-9) played at Elmira on February 25 at 1 p.m.

Championship game to be played at Binghamton High School on March 3 at 6 p.m.

Boys Basketball Class AA:

4 – Binghamton (7-10) vs 1 – Corning (9-5) played at Corning on February 24 at 6 p.m.

3 – Elmira (9-10) vs 2 – Ithaca (10-8) played at Ithaca on February 24 at 6 p.m.

Championship game to be played at Binghamton High School on March 3 at 7:45 p.m.

Girls Basketball Class A:

4 – Horseheads (10-8) vs 1 – Maine-Endwell (12-5) played at Maine-Endwell on February 25 at 6 p.m.

3 – Union-Endicott (12-5) vs 2 – Johnson City (16-3) played at Johnson City on February 25 at 6 p.m.

Championship game to be played at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena on March 5.

Boys Basketball Class A:

5 – Seton Catholic (9-9) vs 4 – Maine-Endwell (9-8) played at Maine-Endwell on February 21 at 6 p.m.

Winner advances to play vs 1 – Johnson City (12-5) played at Johnson City on February 24 at 6 p.m.

3 – Union-Endicott (12-6) vs 2 – Horseheads (8-7) played at Horseheads on February 24 at 6 p.m.

Championship game to be played at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena on March 5.

Girls Basketball Class B:

1 – Newark Valley (19-0) receives a bye.

5 – Owego (12-8) vs 4 – Waverly (15-4) played at Waverly on February 25 at 6 p.m.

7 – Whitney Point (6-12) vs 2 – Chenango Valley (15-4) played at Chenango Valley on February 25 at 6 p.m.

6 – Susquehanna Valley (9-10) vs 3 – Chenango Forks (14-5) played at Chenango Forks on February 25 at 6 p.m.

Semi-finals will be played at the higher seed on March 1, beginning at 6 p.m.

Championship game to be played at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena on March 5.

Boys Basketball Class B:

8 – Newark Valley (10-10) vs 1 – Chenango Forks (15-3) played at Chenango Forks on February 24 at 6 p.m.

5 – Oneonta (10-8) vs 4 – Chenango Valley (11-8) played at Chenango Valley on February 24 at 6 p.m.

7 – Dryden (12-7) vs 2 – Owego (12-5) played at Owego on February 24 at 6 p.m.

6 – Lansing (13-6) vs 3 – Waverly (17-2) played at Waverly on February 24 at 6 p.m.

Semi-finals will be played at the higher seed on February 28, beginning at 6 p.m.

Championship game to be played at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena on March 5.

Girls Basketball Class C:

9 – Watkins Glen (10-9) vs 8 – Sidney (14-6) played at Sidney on February 22 at 6 p.m.

Winner advances to play vs 1 – Union Springs (19-0) played at Union Springs on February 25 at 6 p.m.

12 – Bainbridge-Guilford (11-8) vs 5 – Thomas A. Edison (10-7) played at Thomas A. Edison on February 22 at 6 p.m.

13 – Spencer Van Etten (8-11) vs 4 – Unatego (15-5) played at Unatego on February 22 at 6 p.m.

11 – Walton (11-8) vs 6 – Elmira Notre Dame (9-9) played at Elmira Notre Dame on February 22 at 6 p.m.

Winner advances to play vs 3 – Moravia (16-4) played at Moravia on February 25 at 6 p.m.

10 – Groton (9-7) vs 7 – Delaware Academy (13-6) played at Delhi on February 22 at 6 p.m.

Winner advances to play vs 2 – Greene (17-1) played at Greene on February 25 at 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals will be played at the higher seed on February 25, beginning at 6 p.m.

Semi-finals will be played at SUNY Cortland on March 1.

Championship game to be played at SUNY Cortland on March 4.

Boys Basketball Class C:

9 – Bainbridge-Guilford (12-7) vs 8 – Tioga (12-7) played at Tioga on February 21 at 6 p.m.

Winner advances to play vs 1 – Delaware Academy (18-1) played at Delhi on February 24 at 6 p.m.

12 – Union Springs (9-11) vs 5 – Elmira Notre Dame (10-10) played at Elmira Notre Dame on February 21 at 6 p.m.

Winner advances to play vs 4 – Watkins Glen (10-8) played at Watkins Glen on February 24 at 6 p.m.

11 – Unatego/Franklin (9-10) vs 6 – Candor (14-6) played at Candor on February 21 at 6 p.m.

Winner advances to play vs 3 – Newfield (17-1) played at Newfield on February 24 at 6 p.m.

10 – Walton (12-7) vs 7 – Greene (13-6) played at Greene on February 21 at 6 p.m.

Winner advances to play vs 2 – Moravia (18-1) played at Moravia on February 24 at 6 p.m.

Semi-finals will be played at SUNY Cortland on February 28.

Championship game to be played at SUNY Cortland on March 4.

Girls Basketball Class D:

16 – Edmeston (8-11) vs 1 – Cherry Valley-Springfield (19-1) played at Cherry Valley-Springfield on February 22 at 6 p.m.

9 – Richfield Springs (12-8) vs 8 – Windham-Ashland-Jewett (12-5) played at Windham-Ashland-Jewett on February 22 at 6 p.m.

12 – Hunter-Tannersville (9-6) vs 5 – Odessa-Montour (12-8) played at Odessa-Montour on February 22 at 6 p.m.

13 – Schenevus (11-8) vs 4 – Worcester (17-2) played at Worcester on February 22 at 6 p.m.

14 – Morris (10-9) vs 3 – Southern Cayuga (15-5) played at Southern Cayuga on February 22 at 6 p.m.

11 – Laurens (12-8) vs 6 – Marathon (11-9) played at Marathon on February 22 at 6 p.m.

10 – Stamford/Jefferson (13-7) vs South Kortright/Andes (15-4) played at South Kortright on February 22 at 6 p.m.

15 – Gilbertsville/Mt. Upton (10-10) vs 2 – Oxford (15-4) played at Oxford on February 22 at 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals will be played at the higher seed on February 25, beginning at 6 p.m.

Semi-finals will be played at SUNY Delhi on March 1.

Championship game to be played at SUNY Delhi on March 4.

Boys Basketball Class D:

9 – Edmeston (10-8) vs 8 – Richfield Springs (11-9) played at Richfield Springs on February 21 at 6 p.m.

Winner advances to play vs 1 – Morris (20-0) played at Morris on February 24 at 6 p.m.

12 – Downsville (9-11) vs 5 – Margaretville (14-4) played at Margaretville on February 21 at 6 p.m.

13 – Gilboa-Conesville (8-9) vs 4 – Southern Cayuga (12-8) played at Southern Cayuga on February 21 at 6 p.m.

14 – Worcester (8-9) vs 3 – Charlotte Valley (17-3) played at Davenport on February 21 at 6 p.m.

11 – Hunter-Tannersville (8-7) vs 6 – Laurens/Milford (14-6) played at Milford on February 21 at 6 p.m.

10 – Sharon Springs (10-8) vs 7 – Marathon (8-11) played at Marathon on February 21 at 6 p.m.

Winner advances to play vs 2 – South Kortright/Andes (16-3) played at South Kortright on February 24 at 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals will be played at the higher seed on February 24, beginning at 6 p.m.

Semi-finals will be played at SUNY Delhi on February 28.

Championship game to be played at SUNY Delhi on March 4.