BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Section IV championships for both Boys and Girls Basketball were decided over the past week, the results of the championship games are below.

Girls Basketball:

Class AA: #3 Binghamton beat #1 Corning 65-55 on Thursday, March 2nd.

Class A: #3 Union-Endicott beat #1 Maine-Endwell 60-55 on Sunday, March 5th.

Class B: #1 Newark Valley beat #3 Chenango Forks 51-35 on Sunday, March 5th.

Class C: #1 Union Springs beat #3 Moravia 52-32 on Saturday, March 4th.

Class D: #2 Oxford beat #1 Cherry Valley-Springfield on Saturday, March 4th.

Boys Basketball:

Class AA: #3 Elmira beat #1 Corning 70-63 on Thursday, March 2nd.

Class A: #2 Horseheads beat #1 Johnson City 65-58 on Sunday, March 5th.

Class B: #2 Owego beat #1 Chenango Forks 52-33 on Sunday, March 5th.

Class C: #2 Moravia beat #8 Tioga 74-57 on Saturday, March 4th.

Class D: #2 South Kortright/Andes beat #4 Southern Cayuga 72-70 on Saturday, March 4th.

The sectional championship winners advance to the state championship tournament.