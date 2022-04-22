BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT) – Basketball season has been over for a few months now, but some teams are still receiving awards from their successful year on the court.

Seton Catholic’s Kaelin Thomas and Maine-Endwell’s Kaety L’Amoreaux earned spots on the All-State First team for boys and girls basketball in their respective classes. The awards were presented by the New York State Sportswriters Association.

Thomas helped the Saints earn a Section IV Class B title this past season, and averaged 16.9 points per game in his senior year. One person that Thomas had battles on the court with this season was Chenango Valley’s Riley Spencer. Spencer earned a spot on the third team after he notched his 1,000th career point while putting up 31 points per game.

In addition to Thomas, two other members of the Seton Catholic team earned all-state selections. Sophomore Andrew Erickson made the fifth team and Michael Bucko was given an honorable mention.

On the girl’s side, Maine-Endwell’s Kaety L’Amoreaux added to her stellar resume with a All-State first team selection. L’Amoreaux led the Spartans to a Section IV Class A title, reached her 1,000th career point, and averaged over 23 points per game.

Vestal’s Olivia Muse and Johnson City’s Maria Smith also joined in on the awards with selections to the twelfth and thirteenth teams.