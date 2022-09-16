BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies took down the Hartford Yard Goats on Thursday by a score of 10-9 in 11 innings.

After surrendering 3 runs in the top of the eleventh inning, the Ponies offense came storming back with a 4 run half to win the game.

Luke Ritter, the hero thanks to a bases clearing double to win the game.

Their series with the Hartford Yard Goats continues tonight and through the weekend, this is the Ponies last series of the season, so if you’re looking to catch some local baseball before the we get into winter, now may be your last chance.

First pitch tonight, 7:05 p.m.