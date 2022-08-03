BRIDGEWATER, NJ – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies have started off the week strong, winning their second straight game against the Somerset Patriots 6-2 on Wednesday.

Jesus Vargas picked up his first win of the season, tossing 6 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

It was a total team effort on the offensive side with 8 players recording hits.

A 3 spot in the top of the ninth provided insurance for the Ponies thanks to RBI singles from Brett Baty and Ronny Mauricio.

The win pushes the Rumble Ponies record in the second half to 9-19.