BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies have unveiled an exciting new logo that will be used throughout the next couple seasons.

The new logo was created by Marvel artists as part of the “Defenders of the Diamond” partnership with MiLB and its 96 teams.

The logo will be used in 2023 and 2024 when the Rumble Ponies play in Marvel sponsored Defenders of the Diamonds games.

The new logo (pictured above) depicts a silvery carousel horse adorned with an armored face shield who breathes fire.

According to the Rumble Ponies, the “Marvel-inspired” logo encompasses the fierce and resilient spirit of the city of Binghamton.

Merchandise with the Marvel logo will go on sale at the team store inside Mirabito Stadium on November 18th at 9 a.m.