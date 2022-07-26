BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 8-2 on Tuesday night to open up a 6 game set.

The Fisher Cats got off to a fast start thanks to an Addison Barger solo home run to right field in the top of the first.

The Rumble Ponies would answer right back thanks to a Luke Ritter triple and RBI ground out from Brett Baty in the bottom of the first to tie the game at 1-1.

Rafael Lantigua would then put New Hampshire out in front again with a solo shot to center field making the score 2-1.

It was all Binghamton from there though, starting with an RBI double from Ronny Mauricio in the fifth inning to tie the game at 2-2.

Then next batter, Carlos Cortes then gave the Ponies the lead with a 2-RBI single.

The Rumble Ponies would tack on in the sixth with Ritter scoring on an error and then again in the eighth with RBI singles from Ritter and Baty.

The win moves the Rumble Ponies to 6-15 in the second half of the season.