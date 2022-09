BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Rumble Ponies and Somerset Patriots completed their final head-to-head matchup of the season this weekend, splitting the 2 games.

The Rumble Ponies lost Saturday 4 to 1, then winning in walk off fashion on Sunday, 5-4.

With the split, the Rumble Ponies take the season series with Somerset, 9 games to 8.

The Rumble Ponies will take to the road to face the Portland Sea Dogs before returning home for their final series of the season against the Hartford Yard Goats.