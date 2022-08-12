BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies snapped their 5 game losing streak on Friday night, beating the Altoona Curve 2-0.

Kyle Wilson, Jesus Vargas, Jose Chacin and Jordan Yamamoto combined to throw a 7 hit shutout for the Rumble Ponies.

The Rumble Ponies scored their first run in the second inning on an RBI single from Jeremy Vasquez.

Binghamton then tacked on with a Nic Gaddis sac-fly in the sixth inning to bring the score to 2-0.

These 2 teams will square off once again on Saturday at Mirabito Stadium with a first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.