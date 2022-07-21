BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies will be back in action on Friday as they open a 3 game set at home with the Hartford Yard Goats.

This will be the first game back after the All-Star break that took place this week.

Hartford comes in looking to gain ground in the Eastern League Northeast standings, sitting just 2 games out of first place.

The Rumble Ponies on the other hand are looking to rewrite the story of the season.

They currently own the worst record in the Eastern League both overall at 33-54 and in the second half at 5-13.

So far this season, the Yard Goats lead the season series 9-6.

Friday will also be a fun day at the ballpark as the Ponies celebrate the 1992 championship winning Binghamton Mets with “Relive the Glory Days” night at Mirabito Stadium.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.