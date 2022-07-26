BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are set to open up a 6 game set with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Tuesday evening.

The Rumble Ponies come in losers of 12 of their last 14 games.

That does not mean there are not bright spots with Jeremy Vasquez, Brett Baty and Zach Ashford all on hit streaks of 6 games or more.

The Ponies will send Jordan Yamamoto to the mound in this one with a 1-0 record and a 2.89 ERA.

The Fisher Cats will counter with Alejandro Melean who is making his first double-A appearance of the season.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Mirabito Stadium.