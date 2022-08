BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are set to open up a 6 game series with the Altoona Curve on Tuesday night.

The Rumble Ponies are coming off of a 4-2 series victory over the Somerset Patriots last week.

This will be the first time this season that the Rumble Ponies and Curve face off.

The Curve play out of the Southwest division while the Rumble Ponies are in the Northeast division.

The series will get kicked off at 6:35 p.m. at Mirabito Stadium.