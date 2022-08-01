BRIDGEWATER, NJ – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies will open another 6 game set on Tuesday with the Somerset Patriots.

This will mark the second series these teams will play against each other this season.

They split the previous 6 game set at 3 wins apiece.

This matchup will feature the players who could be the future stars of the New York Mets and New York Yankees.

The Rumble Ponies feature Mets number 2 prospect Brett Baty and number 3 prospect Ronny Mauricio.

While the Patriots feature the Yankees number 4 prospect Austin Wells and the organizations top prospect in shortstop Anthony Volpe.

The Rumble Ponies go into the series with a league worst 7-19 record in the second half and a 35-60 record on the year as a whole.

Somerset will head in with the inverse season record of 60-35, having won the first half crown.

Game 1 of the series begins at 6:05 p.m. on Tuesday.