BINGHAMTON, NY – After a rare mid-series off day, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies will be back in action hosting the Portland Sea Dogs Wednesday evening.

The Sea Dogs won game 1 of the 6 game set Monday night by a score of 11-3.

The Rumble Ponies will send Jesus Vargas to the mound.

So far this season, Vargas has an 0-5 record and an 8.90 ERA.

While the Sea Dogs will counter with Victor Santos whose line features a 6-7 record and a 4.18 ERA.

First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. at Mirabito Stadium.