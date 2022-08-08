BRIDGEWATER, NJ – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies wrapped up a 6 game set with the Somerset Patriots on the road over the weekend with losses both Saturday and Sunday.

After winning the first 4 games of the series and outscoring Somerset 41-24 in that stretch, the Ponies could not keep the momentum over the weekend.

It was a 4-2 loss for Binghamton on Saturday, Somerset pitching shut down the top half of the order.

Hitters 1 through 4 only went for 1 hit combined.

On Sunday, the offense got going but it was not enough losing 8-6.

Brett Baty drove in 3 RBI in the loss.

Despite losing the 2 weekend games, the Rumble Ponies still take the double-A subway series 4-2, their first series win since the end of June.