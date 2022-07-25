BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies will return to action on Tuesday, opening up a 6 game set with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

The Rumble Ponies are in the midst of a rut, since starting the second half of the season with a 3-3 record, they have won just 2 of their 14 games, dating back to July 4th.

So far this season, the Rumble Ponies and Fisher Cats have played 12 games against each other.\

New Hampshire currently leads the season series 7-5.

The Rumble Ponies will go into the series in last place in the Eastern League Northeast with a 5-15 record in the second half.

New Hampshire is not doing much better at 9-12.

First pitch for game 1 is set for 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday.