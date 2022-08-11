BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies will look to snap a 4 game skid on Thursday night against the Altoona Curve.

The Curve have taken games 1 and 2 of the series, the Ponies have been outscored 17-1 across the 2 games.

Thursday’s starting pitcher for Binghamton is Tony Dibrell.

This will be his first start of the season, making just 1 appearance throwing 3 scoreless innings in a win last week.

On the other side, the Curve hand the ball to Quinn Priester who comes in at 1-3 with a 2.35 ERA.