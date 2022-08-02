BRIDGEWATER, NJ – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are set to open a 6 game set with the Somerset Patriots on Tuesday evening.

After dropping all but 2 contests on their last homestand, the Rumble Ponies will look for a turnaround in the double-A version of the Subway Series with the Yankees double-A affiliate.

Brooks Hall will get the start for the Rumble Ponies, having made just 1 start at double-A thus far going 5 innings, allowing just 1 hit and 1 run.

The Patriots will go with a pitcher with only 1 appearance this year as well.

Deivi Garcia will get the start with 1 appearance of 4 innings pitched, allowing 2 hits and 0 runs.