BRIDGEWATER, NJ – Following 2 victories to open up the series, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies will look to make it 3 wins in a row on Thursday against the Somerset Patriots.

The Ponies will send Garrison Bryant to the mound in this one.

Bryant has just 2 appearances with the Rumble Ponies this year but did grab his first win in his last outing against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

Meanwhile the Patriots will turn to Blas Castano who will be making his double-A debut in the game.

The Rumble Ponies head in with the worst record in the Eastern League Northeast for the second half, sitting at 9-19.

The Patriots are playing better overall, but have not been nearly as dominant as they were in the first half of the season.

Somerset holds a 16-12 second half record.

Thursday’s game begins at 7:05 p.m.