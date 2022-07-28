BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies will look to grab game 3 of their series with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Thursday night after splitting games 1 and 2.

The Ponies were victorious on Tuesday, winning 8-2 thanks to multi-RBI games from Luke Ritter, Brett Baty and Carlos Cortes.

New Hampshire took the game on Wednesday thanks to a 5 run ninth inning.

The Ponies will send Jesus Vargas to the mound on Thursday with his 0-7 record and 7.40 ERA.

The Fisher Cats will counter with Paxton Schultz who comes in with a 6-4 record and a 4.59 ERA.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Mirabito Stadium.