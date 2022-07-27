BINGHAMTON, NY – After an impressive 8-2 win on Tuesday night, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies will look to make it 2 in a row on Wednesday against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

The Rumble Ponies have a probable starter of Brooks Hall for this one.

Hall comes in with a 0-0 record and a 4.50 ERA.

The probable for New Hampshire is Luis Quinones with a 0-2 record and 3.67 ERA.

Binghamton’s Brett Baty will look to extend his hit streak to double digits in this one as well.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. at Mirabito Stadium.