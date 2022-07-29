BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies will be looking for a bounce back on Friday night after falling to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Thursday by a score of 17-8.

After an 8-2 win on Tuesday, the Ponies have been outscored 23-9 over the last 2 games.

The Fisher Cats have scored multiple runs in an inning in 6 of those innings.

The Rumble Ponies will turn to Garrison Bryant on the mound.

Bryant has just one appearance in double-A this year, going 4 innings allowing 4 runs in last Friday’s game against Hartford.

The Fisher Cats will start Adam Kloffenstein on the mound.

He comes in with an 0-4 record and a 5.84 ERA.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Mirabito Stadium.