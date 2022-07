ERIE, PA – After snapping an 8 game losing streak Thursday night, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies will look to make it 2 wins in a row on Friday against the Erie SeaWolves.

It was a 6-1 win on Thursday, led by a dominant performance on the mound from starter Jose Butto.

Justin Lasko will look to follow up Butto’s performance.

He brings a 3-2 record and a 6.17 ERA into the contest.

Erie will send Markus Solbach and his 2-4 record and 4.10 ERA to the mound.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.