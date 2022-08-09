BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies lost 6-0 to the Altoona Curve in the opening game of the series.

Aaron Shackelford opened the scoring in the top of the second with a 2-run home run to right field.

The Rumble Ponies would have a chance to get back into it in the third inning with the bases loaded but could not bring a single run in.

The score would remain at 2-0 until the sixth inning when Endy Rodriguez hit an RBI double to right center field to bring the score to 3-0.

Shackelford would then make another big impact in the seventh inning with an RBI double of his own that also put a runner on third as well.

The very next batter, Connor Scott drove both runner in to bring the score to 6-0 with a single.

Luis Ortiz gets the win for the Curve, throwing 6.0 innings, allowing 2 hits, 0 runs while striking out 8.