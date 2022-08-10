BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies fell to the Altoona Curve by a score of 11-1 on Wednesday night.

It was a home run derby for the Curve, hitting 5 home runs in the contest.

Jared Triolo took a trip around the bases to lead off the game with a solo home run.

Aaron Shackelford then hit his second home run in as many games, a 2-run blast to right, to make things 3-0 in the second inning.

Wyatt Young would be responsible for the lone Ponies run with a solo shot, his fourth home run of the year.

Both teams will be back in action Thursday with another matchup at 6:35 p.m.