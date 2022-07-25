BINGHAMTON, NY – Following a rain out on Saturday, the Rumble Ponies returned to action on Sunday but lost to the Hartford Yard Goats 10-6.

The loss comes on a day in which New York Mets relief pitcher Trevor May made a rehab appearance.

May threw 1 scoreless inning in relief, allowing just 1 hit and striking out 1 as well.

The Rumble Ponies got off to a strong start in this one, Wyatt Young drove in 3 runs on an RBI double in the bottom of the second inning to open the scoring.

After 6 inning, the Rumble Ponies held a 5-2 lead, but a 5 run seventh inning and a 3 run eighth inning from the Yard Goats was enough to overcome the Ponies offense.

With the loss, Binghamton falls to 33-56 on the season and 5-15 in the second half of the season, both place the Rumble Ponies in last place in the Eastern League Northeast division.