ERIE, PA – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies fell in a tough loss to the Erie SeaWolves 9-6 despite a late rally from Binghamton.

The SeaWolves scored 6 runs across the first 2 innings, thanks in large part to 2 separate RBI doubles from Andrew Navigato.

Parker Meadows also hit a home run in the second inning.

Ronny Mauricio added to his team leading RBI count with a solo home run in the fourth inning, the Ponies still trailed 7-1 despite the long ball.

Carlos Cortes would later hit a 3-run home run in the ninth inning to breath a little life into the Rumble Ponies, making it 9-6 but after 1 more runner reached base, the rally was ended on a double play.

The loss drops the Rumble Ponies to 32-53 on the year.

These teams will face off again on Saturday and Sunday before each get 4 days off due to the all-star break.