BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies lost to the Portland Sea Dogs on Thursday night 16-1.

The Portland offense blasted there way towards 11 first inning runs.

Alex Binelas and Ceddanne Rafaela hit home runs on the first two pitches of the game to start the game at 2-0 Sea Dogs after just 2 pitches.

Kole Cottam and Nick Sogard both recorded RBI doubles in the inning as well.

Stephen Scott hit a long ball to cap off a big first inning.

The Sea Dogs scored 11 runs in the top of the first, chasing Binghamton starter Alec Kisena out of the ball game after recording just 1 out, allowing 7 runs on 5 hits.

Portland’s offense would continue with a 2-run home run in the second from Sogard and a 3-run home run from Izzy Wilson in the third to bring the lead to 16-0.

The Rumble Ponies lone run came on a Zach Ashford single in the ninth.

The loss is the Rumble Ponies third straight, they are back in action on Friday at 7:05 p.m.