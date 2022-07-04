BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies fell to the Portland Sea Dogs 11-3 on the 4th of July.

It was early fireworks for the Sea Dogs.

Hudson Potts opened the scoring with a 3-run blast to left center field in the top of the first inning.

2 batters later, David Hamilton sent a solo shot over the wall in right field to bring the score to 4-0 in the top of the first.

The Rumble Ponies would get a run back in the bottom half of the inning thanks to a sac-fly hit by Carlos Cortes to center field that score Brandon McIlwain.

After a run in the top of the fifth to make things 5-1, the Sea Dogs exploded for another 6 runs in the top of the seventh.

Tyreque Reed had the highlight of the inning with a grand slam to bring the score to 11-1.

The Rumble Ponies would score 2 more runs in the contest.

McIlwain hit a sac-fly to drive in a run in the seventh and Matt Winaker recorded an RBI single in the ninth.

On the mound for Portland, Brian Van Belle had a phenomenal night throwing 6 innings allowing just 5 hits and 1 run, all while striking out 6 and walking 0.

With the loss, the Rumble Ponies fall to 3-4 in the second half of the season and 31-45 overall.

Game 2 of the series will be Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m.