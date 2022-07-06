BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies lost Wednesday night to the Portland Sea Dogs 12-5.

The Rumble Ponies cost themselves multiple times in this one, grounding into double plays in the first and second innings as well as making 6 errors in the field leading to 7 unearned runs in the contest.

David Hamilton opened the scoring with a solo shot for the Sea Dogs in the top of the second inning, his second home run in as many games.

Wyatt Young answered right back with a solo home run of his own in the bottom half of the inning, his first long ball of the year.

Christian Koss gave the Sea Dogs back the lead with an RBI single into center field in the third inning to make things 2-1.

Tyreque Reed followed that with his own RBI single that drove in 2 runs to bring the lead to 4-1.

Another solo home run would be hit in the top of the sixth by Tyler Dearden to make the lead 6-1 Portland at the time.

Alex Binelas would later hit an RBI triple down the right field line to extend the lead to 8-1.

The Rumble Ponies would score 3 runs in the bottom of the sixth thanks to a Luke Ritter 2-RBI triple and a groundout from Young that brought home a run to cut the deficit to 8-4.

Portland would put the game away with 4 runs in the eighth inning.

In the contest, Brett Baty extended his hit streak to 6 games with his fourth multi-hit performance since the streak began.

With the loss, the Rumble Ponies fall to 3-5 in the second half and 31-46 on the year as a whole.

They will retake the field Thursday night at 6:35 p.m.