BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies dropped the final 2 games of their series with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Saturday and Sunday.

The Rumble Ponies were in a strong position on Saturday, leading 4-3 headed into the ninth inning, but a 2-run ninth from the Fisher Cats gave them the 5-4 lead they would eventually win by.

Cam Eden picked up the go-ahead RBI with a single in the ninth.

On Sunday, the Fisher Cats jumped out to an early lead thanks to a Davis Schneider solo shot in the first.

James McCann, New York Mets catcher on a rehab assignment, had a 2-run home run in the bottom of the first as well.

Eden hit a 2-run home run in the sixth inning to grab the momentum that would lead to a 9-6 win.