BINGHAMTON, NY – The Rumble Ponies lost the final 2 games of their series with the Altoona Curve, losing 3-2 on Saturday and 6-1 on Sunday.

A heartbreaker on Saturday in the 1 run loss, the Ponies put on a late rally, getting the tying run to third base just 90 feet away with 1 out but unable to bring him in to score.

On Sunday, Binghamton just never got it going.

The Curve used the long ball to get it done, blasting 4 over the wall on their way to the victory to close out a series they won 5-1.

Following the series, the Rumble Ponies sit at 12-26 in the second half of the year which is a record that earns them last place in the Eastern League Northeast standings.